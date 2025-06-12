Cyberattack on United Natural Foods to disrupt food supply at grocers in Pittsburgh region, beyond

Attention, Pittsburgh-area organic food shoppers.

Look for selection to shrink and for store shelves to at least start to go bare on select items in the wake of a cyberattack on the largest organic food distributor in the United States, Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), Amazon‘s primary food supplier for Whole Foods Market that counts more than 30,000 grocery stores throughout the country as customers.

A spokesperson for Whole Foods told an affiliate publication of the Pittsburgh Business Times that the company is working to restock its shelves “and apologize(s) for any inconvenience this may have caused customers.”

