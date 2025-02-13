Daily Spirit flights take off again at Westmoreland County airport, boosting operations

Wednesday marked a milestone at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport: The resumption of daily flights on Spirit Airlines from the Unity Township airport.

The first daily flight, Spirit 375, took off at 11:34 a.m. from the airport and landed at 1:59 p.m. at Orlando International Airport, according to FlightAware. The incoming jet, Spirit Flight 374, left Orlando International at 8:12 a.m. and arrived at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport at 10:16 a.m. Both flights to and from Orlando were early.

“This is an encouraging sign that Spirit is committed to the Latrobe service and hopefully working toward a strong recovery of their operation,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “We are excited to be a part of it.”

Spirit (Nasdaq: SAVE) has for more than a dozen years served Arnold Palmer Regional Airport with varying levels of service. Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which is about 60 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport where Spirit also serves, works well for the ultra-low-cost carrier. But Spirit’s financial difficulties and called-off acquisitions have led to the airline pulling back throughout its route system, including Pittsburgh International Airport.

