Damar Hamlin holds combine for kids at FNB Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft is over, but the football never ends in the Steel City.

NFL player and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin hosted a youth combine Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium on the South Shore.

The event was sponsored by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, Allegheny Health Network and DICK’s Sporting Goods Sports Matter Program.

There were 150 participants aged 8-14.

Hamlin said he hopes the event helped kids learn how to be in the mindset of a professional player.

“It’s not about the individual drills. It’s not about a 40 time for these kids at this age. It’s honestly about building up the capacity for understanding the mindset that comes with everything around. Wanting to be a professional, wanting to make it to the NFL,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin says it’s great that there are so many professional athletes from the area who are willing to make themselves accessible to local kids.

A brief CPR and AED training was also held to support Chasing M’s mission.

Events like this bring together two things we care deeply about at Allegheny Health Network (AHN), keeping young athletes healthy and making sure communities are prepared when emergencies happen,” Patrick J. DeMeo, MD, Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery at AHN. “Partnering with the Chasing M’s Foundation and having leaders like Damar Hamlin on-site helps reinforce the importance of proper training, access to life-saving tools like AEDs, and education around cardiac safety. We’re proud to support these young athletes, not just in their performance, but in their overall health and safety on and off the field.”

Kids were able to participate for free.

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