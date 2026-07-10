Damar Hamlin’s charity announces winners of its 2026 Pittsburgh Heroes Scholarship

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-area native Damar Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, announced the winners of its 2026 Pittsburgh Heroes Scholarship.

The scholarships honor the members of the medical team who helped save Hamlin’s life when he went into cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game in 2023.

The following Central Catholic High School students looking to attend regional private high schools, trade schools, or universities will each receive a $1,000 scholarship:

Hudson Feeney, Incoming Freshman Jacob Grzyb, Incoming Freshman Jake Murphy, Senior

Additionally, the following Pittsburgh-area students looking to attend a trade or vocational school will each receive a $1,000 scholarship:

Lucas Altier, Norwin High School Julius Best, Chartiers Valley High School Ianna Dull, Community College of Allegheny County Cameron Glenn, Penn Hills High School Ryleigh Tardy, Winchester Thurston School Ava Wolkiewicz, A.W. Beattie Career Center

“I’m excited to share the names of the Pittsburgh kids that my foundation has selected to receive our Chasing M’s Heroes Scholarship,” said Hamlin. “When I was in high school, my family received scholarship funds from a private donor to support my education, and it made a difference for us. For me personally, I felt the support of others who believed in me. I’m honored to be in a position now where I can extend that blessing to others, and I’m excited to see these kids continue their education and chase their dreams.”

This marks the third year of Hamlin’s Heroes Scholarship.

The scholarships can be used to pay tuition or other education-related expenses and details are available at www.chasingmsfoundation.org .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group