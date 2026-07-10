Self-described white supremacist from Shaler charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

A Shaler Township man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for threatening to kill a member of Congress.

The charges against Robert Hlovchiec, 32, include interstate threats and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threat.

These charges stem from alleged online posts made between February and March 2026.

United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the indictment, which named Hlovchiec as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment, Hlovchiec allegedly posted comments to YouTube videos threatening a member of Congress, identified as “Victim 1,” along with Democrats and liberals, transgender people and various minority groups. He allegedly identified himself as a Nazi and a white supremacist, detailing desires to carry out mass shootings, assassinations and running people over with his truck.

Hlovchiec is charged with issuing the following threats:

“If i get the chance im going to do a mass shooting wherever [Victim 1] is standing. [Victim 1] needs to die. All trailers to America beware. America is not for sale. America is not a Muslim country.”

“If i get the chance I’ll shoot everyone in [Victim 1]’s family. America is a white Christian nation. We are ready to kill and die before foreigner ll Muslims take over”

“I would put a bullet in [Victim 1]’s head. [Victim 1] isn’t American”

“I would shoot [Victim 1] if I get close enough to [Victim 1]”

“I’ll shoot [Victim 1] if I get the chance”

“I’ll put a bullet in any democrats head especially democrat politician or [Victim 1]”

Each count of interstate threats carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Each count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat provides for a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The Pittsburgh chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Pittsburgh) issued the following statement following the indictment announcement:

“We welcome this indictment and commend federal law enforcement for taking these disturbing threats seriously before they could allegedly be carried out. Violent extremist rhetoric targeting Muslims and members of other communities must never be dismissed as mere online speech when it includes credible threats of mass violence. Every targeted community deserves to live free from fear.”

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