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Dangers of devices: The steps parents should take to protect their kids

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

Kids on their devices. We already know there are side effects, like a shortened attention span, but there are new concerns about screen time. — Kids on their devices.

We already know there are side effects, like a shortened attention span, but there are new concerns about screen time.

Experts lay out the issues, and what steps parents should be taking -- Monday morning at 5:30 & 6:30 on Channel 11 News.

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