‘Heart-wrenching’: Mother of woman killed in shooting in Braddock speaks out

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A local mother is sharing her pain and calling for justice after losing her daughter to a deadly shooting.

“I want justice for my daughter, and I’m coming after it,” Mia Meredith told Channel 11.

Meredith won’t stop pushing for answers until investigators arrest the person who shot and killed her daughter, Quinn Venay.

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“Emotionally, it would make me feel like I got some type of justice for my daughter. Then, I can move on by living out her legacy and finding a purpose for this,” she said.

Quinn was standing outside of Club Elegance in Braddock when someone started firing. Quinn was hit by the gunfire and died, leaving behind two young daughters.

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“It’s heart-wrenching to hear the 2-year-old holler for her mom. All you can say is, ‘Mom is in heaven,’” she added.

Two other women were also badly hurt by the gunfire. One of them is paralyzed.

“I’m so happy their lives were spared. I would hate for it to be three mothers and families dealing with this,” Meredith said.

Police do not believe the three women were the intended targets, and as of now, no one has been charged.

The bar voluntarily shut down after the deadly shooting, but according to social media posts, it may be opening back up as soon as tomorrow night.

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Meredith is against the bar reopening, especially since there hasn’t been an arrest in her daughter’s murder.

“I need people to speak out and speak up about what they know, what happened that night, or if something was told to them about what happened to them that night so the shooter can be held accountable and do his time in jail,” she said.

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