Dave Matthews Band stopping in Pittsburgh during Summer Tour 2026

A 90s rock band is coming to Pittsburgh on tour over the summer.

The Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday announced Summer Tour 2026, a 35-show run that kicks off in May, and ends with their traditional residency in George, Washington.

The tour will make its way to The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 24.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 20. Presale is already underway for the band’s fan association.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group