Day care employee charged with assaulting 3-year-old child in Butler County

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A day care employee is accused of assaulting a three-year-old child.

According to a criminal complaint, Josh Aaron Branstetter, 26, was sitting with the child during naptime at Allie Alligator on 223 Commerce Park Drive in Cranberry Township when the assault happened.

Police said Branstetter had his hand on the child’s upper back while it was sleeping. Eventually, the child picked their head up and Branstetter was seen pushing it forcefully back onto the bed. Officers said the child hit their face on the frame of the bed. The bed appeared to move forward a few inches.

The child suffered an injury to its eye, which became swollen and red.

Branstetter is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 27.

