Decommissioned bridge in South Park to become ‘beautified’ fishing spot

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge that’s no longer in use will soon be repurposed into a community fishing spot.

“Currently it’s just being plagued with graffiti and litter and what have you, because it’s not seeing any use. So, what we would like to do is transform it,” said State Rep. Andrew Kuzma (R-Allegheny/Washington).

The small bridge, located at the intersection of Snowden and Piney Fork roads in South Park Township, has been out of commission since nearby Route 43 was constructed.

In the time since, it’s become somewhat of an eyesore, blocked by concrete and marked by sprouting weeds and spray-paint.

Kuzma is in the process of obtaining a “beautification” permit from PennDOT, which owns the bridge. His office further sent out a notice within a local newsletter, seeking volunteers to clean the area up. The notice explained that the bridge runs over Peters Creek, “one of the most densely stocked trout streams in Allegheny County.”

The hope is to provide a “youth and handicapped fishing area” to the township, although it will be open to the community at large.

In the days since the newsletter was published, the response has been huge. The office has been inundated with community members, township leaders, and organizations seeking to help out. The Boy Scouts and the Lions Club are planning to lend a hand, Kuzma said.

“Entire families say ‘give us a call,’” said Linda Book, Rep. Kuzma’s Chief of Staff. “It’s wonderful.”

Kuzma told Channel 11 that even the materials have been donated, so the project won’t come at a cost to taxpayers.

“This is a win-win project that beautifies a place that isn’t very appealing,” he said. “It would draw, I couldn’t tell you how many people to South Park Township. It will be phenomenal.”

Kuzma hopes to see the space beautified by April or May. Anyone else who is interested in volunteering can contact his office at 412-382-2009.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group