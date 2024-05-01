Despite outcry, North Strabane approves conditional go-ahead to build homes along Peters Lake Park

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Plans to build new houses along a lake in North Strabane Township are moving forward despite some opposition.

During a township public meeting Tuesday night, dozens of community members spoke out against the proposed project to build 41 homes on private property across from Peters Lake Park.

“It would break my heart,” one woman said. “It is very emotional for me because I loved that place.”

Some neighbors worry it could ruin the area’s natural beauty.

“Just really realize what a beautiful place Peters Lake Park is and what a truly devastating thing it would be to lose that,” another community member said.

People who live near the lake fear the construction and development would disrupt wildlife and create more traffic and pollution.

“Forty-one homes, garbage cans; it tips over. It’s in your lake then,” said Tiffany Dennison of Peters Township. “I’m not against development. I’m against development without infrastructure.”

Jon Kamin is the legal counsel for developer Laurel Communities. He claims they’ll work with the township to make sure the project is done right.

“We don’t believe there will be any negative impact, particularly with the size of the development we’re doing and the surrounding areas of watershed that flows into Peters Lake,” Kamin said.

In the end, the unanimous vote left many disappointed.

“I’ve lived up here for about five years now, and it seems like everywhere you look there’s a new development, development, so where does it end? Where does it stop?” said Tom Simatic of Peters Township.

The board of supervisors approved the conditional use application for the developers. Before moving forward, they have to meet 11 conditions, including doing a traffic impact study, water quality testing and building sidewalks leading to the park.

“We found that it’s much better from a controlling standpoint to approve these with various conditions that we hear and listen to from the public, and I think the conditions that were attached this evening reflect that,” said North Strabane Township Manager Andy Walz.

The developers have up to five years to meet the conditions and Kamin is confident they can. Kamin said the project is in the early stages and doesn’t expect to start construction until sometime next year.

