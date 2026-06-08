Demolition complete at site of what will be country’s largest natural gas plant

The natural gas generator that is planned over the former Homer City coal-fired power plant has hit another milestone.

Homer City Generation announced Tuesday it had both finished its large-scale demolition and the mass excavation effort, two months after vertical construction began on one part of the project, the Gas-Insulated Switchgear building. The Homer City Generation plant is planned to put out 4.4 gigawatts of electricity from natural gas wells in the region. It will power not only homes but the potential data and artificial intelligence centers that are also planned.

“Completion of site-readiness efforts ahead of schedule means more workers on site sooner, more local businesses engaged and a more immediate economic impact across the region,” said Homer City Generation LP CEO Corey Hessen. “We thank Independence Excavating, Kovalchick Corp. and our other partners for their hard work, dedication and professionalism – these are exactly the types of partnerships that make this project possible each and every day.”

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