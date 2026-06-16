Demolition continues on condemned New Kensington home despite concerns from neighbor

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The demolition has resumed next to Bill Johnas’s home. The hole covered in plastic remains. He said he still has many questions, but the most important one he wants answered is who is going to fix his house.

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“They are just kicking the can around the corner, and they are kicking it back, and then I’m stuck in the middle without anything… with a hole in my house,” Johnas said.

Late last week, Channel 11 received a statement from the Westmoreland County Landbank in response to the demolition happening next to Bill Johnas’s home. It said:

“Our understanding is that the occupant of the adjacent home reached a mutually beneficial approach with the City of New Kensington that he would need to take any steps necessary to restore the exterior of his home upon the removal of the shared breezeway structure. This is in accordance with the longstanding policy of the city.”

Channel 11 then contacted the city about that policy. The city clerk directed us to the Engineering Department and a code enforcement official, but neither responded with answers to our questions about the policy and the agreement bill said he never made.

“I have no money to make an agreement,” Johnas said.

Drone 11 shows the demolition that continued on Monday.

Johnas now keeps his closet door locked with a wooden board and said dirt and other debris keep entering his home.

“I’ve got sight issues,” Johnas said. “I had an optic stroke. I’m sitting and can’t do nothing about this.”

Johnas said he has already tried reaching out for legal help, but he is willing to try again soon.

“I don’t know if there is any sort of legal aid or something that does this, but I really need help,” Johnas said.

Along with city officials, Channel 11 also reached out to the Westmoreland County Landbank again. They said they stand by the original information in their statement and plan on completing the demolition this week.

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