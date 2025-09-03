Design plan for Parkway East Squirrel Hill Interchange Project announced

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Association, has announced ‘Alternative F’ as the preferred design for the I-376 Parkway East Squirrel Hill Interchange project in Pittsburgh.

The project aims to enhance safety and reduce congestion for the 100,000 vehicles that travel through the interchange daily. Located between the Greenfield Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel, the project also seeks to improve multimodal connectivity and pedestrian access on local streets.

“After careful consideration and feedback from the public, local businesses, and local officials, the department has decided to move forward into the preliminary engineering phase with ‘Alternative F’,” said PennDOT District 11 Executive, Jason Zang.

Key changes of the I-376 Squirrel Hill interchange included in “Alternative F” are:

The relocation of the I-376 eastbound (outbound) on-ramp, providing more room to merge prior to the tunnel and the expectation of congestion mitigation on Beechwood Boulevard.

A longer I-376 eastbound (outbound) off-ramp, starting just west of Greenfield Bridge and passing under the newly relocated eastbound on-ramp. The ramp will conclude at a traffic light on Beechwood Boulevard, eliminating the existing weave condition between the current interchange ramps.

The I-376 westbound (inbound) on-ramp will be accessed from Forward Avenue only, where the existing on-ramp is located, at a new signalized intersection.

The I-376 westbound (inbound) off-ramp diverge point will be further west of the tunnel portal with a new bridge constructed over the Parkway, providing trucks and larger vehicles a safer exit ramp.

"Alternative F" Design Rendering - Interstate (PennDOT)

Additional improvements include a separate local lane for residences on Beechwood Boulevard, a roundabout at the Monitor Street and Beechwood Boulevard intersection, and various signal upgrades. Bicyclists and pedestrians will benefit from a new shared use path along Forward Avenue and a conditionally approved path connecting Forward Avenue to Saline Street.

"Alternative F" Design Rendering - local roads (PennDOT)

The project also involves relocating several bus stops to safer locations in coordination with PRT. These improvements aim to provide safer pedestrian crossings and more reliable travel times, while the new ramp configuration will slow traffic entering the neighborhood, creating safer residential streets.

Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in 2029 and conclude in 2032. Public feedback continues to be encouraged through the project’s online comment form, with additional public meetings planned throughout the design phase.

