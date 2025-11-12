Despite bye week, Pitt moves up College Football Playoff rankings

PITTSBURGH — The Panthers have moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Pitt football debuted at No. 24 when the first ranking was released. They’re now ranked at No. 22, despite being on a bye during week 11.

Moving up to No. 22 🫡 pic.twitter.com/snsgmnSQED — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 12, 2025

Scrambling of ranked teams benefited the 7-2 Panthers in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, too. They appeared on the poll for the first time all season on Sunday, coming in at No. 23.

Pitt is taking a five-game win streak into their highly anticipated matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. It’s a game so enticing that College Gameday is coming to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2022.

It’ll be the program’s first College Football Playoff Top-25 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

