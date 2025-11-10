College GameDay coming to Pittsburgh for Panthers showdown with Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — It’s a big week for Pitt football!

Not only are the No. 24 Panthers taking on No. 10 Notre Dame at home, but ESPN is bringing its national pregame show, College Gameday, to the city for the first time since 2022.

The show will broadcast live from the North Shore from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome College GameDay back to Pittsburgh,” Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene said. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city, our University, and the passion of Panther Nation on college football’s biggest stage. I can’t wait to unleash our fans and show the country what Pitt is all about!”

The last time College Gameday visited the city was in 2022 for the return of the Backyard Brawl, when the Panthers beat West Virginia 38-31. Before that, the last visit was when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame in 2005.

Pitt (7-2) comes into this matchup with a five-week win streak, and Notre Dame (7-2) with a seven-week streak.

The game is special for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s the first CFP Top-25 matchup hosted by the Panthers in the College Football Playoff era.

Additionally, the Panthers will retire Aaron Donald’s No. 97 jersey at halftime, along with a special tribute commemorating the 50th anniversary of Tony Dorsett’s legendary 303-yard rushing performance against Notre Dame in 1975.

