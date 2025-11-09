Local

Pitt appears on AP Top 25 poll for first time all season

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh Florida St Football Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)
Pitt football has made its way onto the AP Top 25 college football poll.

Despite being on a bye week, major shuffling of ranked teams ended with the 7-2 Panthers debuting at No. 23. It’s the team’s first apperance on the poll since last November.

This ranking comes days after the Panthers were included at No. 24 on the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season.

Before the bye week, Pitt secured five straight wins, and in that time, led the nation with 200 points scored, ranked second nationally with 2,229 total yards, and totaled 24 touchdowns.

To finish out the regular season, Pitt faces Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Miami.

