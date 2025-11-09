Pitt appears on AP Top 25 poll for first time all season

Pitt football has made its way onto the AP Top 25 college football poll.

Despite being on a bye week, major shuffling of ranked teams ended with the 7-2 Panthers debuting at No. 23. It’s the team’s first apperance on the poll since last November.

This ranking comes days after the Panthers were included at No. 24 on the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season.

Before the bye week, Pitt secured five straight wins, and in that time, led the nation with 200 points scored, ranked second nationally with 2,229 total yards, and totaled 24 touchdowns.

To finish out the regular season, Pitt faces Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Miami.

