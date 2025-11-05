Pitt makes apperance on first College Football Playoff rankings of the season

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football’s recent hot streak has gotten the attention of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The Panthers (7-2) secured their fifth straight win (and fifth conference win) when they took a trip out to Stanford last weekend.

And while the team’s improved performance since starting freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel hasn’t landed them on AP’s Top 25 college football poll, it did get them on the playoff committee’s first ranking.

Pitt debuted at 24 when the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season was released on Tuesday.

Several other ACC teams were featured on the ranking, including Virginia (No. 14), Louisville (No. 15), Georgia Tech (No. 17) and Miami (No. 18).

During their five-week win streak, Pitt led the nation with 200 points scored, ranked second nationally with 2,229 total yards, and has totaled 24 touchdowns.

Pitt is currently in their second bye week, then has a challenging stretch to finish the regular season — taking on Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Miami.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group