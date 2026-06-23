Details for Andy Warhol Bridge Birthday Bash revealed

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials revealed details of the Andy Warhol Bridge Birthday Bash.

The bridge was opened on June 17, 1926, but is celebrating its 100th birthday on Saturday with a party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“As the entire nation celebrates our collective 250th birthday, we’re celebrating a unique part of Allegheny County’s history with the 100th birthday of our Andy Warhol Bridge. Allegheny County’s history is filled with innovation and creativity, beautiful architecture, and talented homegrown artists, and the Andy Warhol Bridge encapsulates all of that in one iconic structure,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Officials say the party features contests, games, prizes, performances, art activities, and food and drink.

And no birthday party is complete without some singing and cake. So, performer Dixie Surewood will lead the crowd in singing happy birthday to the bridge and blow out the candles on an Andy Warhol themed-birthday cake.

Pittsburgh’s Poetess Rachel Ann Bovier will also read one of her poems.

Allegheny County was awarded $2.5 million to build the Sister Bridges — now known as the Andy Warhol, Rachel Carson and Roberto Clemente bridges — in 1925. The Andy Warhol Bridge, called the Seventh Street Bridge until 2005, is the oldest and longest of the iconic bridges.

The Rachel Carson Bridge turns 100 in November and the Roberto Clemente Bridge in 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group