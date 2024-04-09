Local

Details announced for 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The details have been announced for this year’s Steel City Duck Derby at Allegheny Commons Park.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 and benefits the Partners for Quality Foundation which supports residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Each year we’ve hosted the Steel City Duck Derby, I have loved seeing the smiles on families’ faces along with the people we support,” said Tami Rippy, Director of Special Events at Partners for Quality Foundation. “It’s wonderful to be a part of a community that shows up rain or shine for a meaningful purpose.”

Attendees will get to see 10,000 rubber ducks race down Lake Elizabeth.

Festivities start at 11 a.m. with music, face painting, games and interactive exhibits.

The race will kick off at 1 p.m.

The top five finishers will receive prizes valued at $2,500 and a $500 gift card to North Shore Tavern.

