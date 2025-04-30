‘Devastating:’ Public officials, commuters attend first hearing regarding potential PRT cuts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit hosted its first public hearing to talk about proposed service cuts and fare increases.

It was an opportunity for transit riders to share their concerns about the impact those cuts will have.

The outcome will directly impact the lives of thousands of people who depend on public transportation in three counties.

The hearing was held inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and was scheduled to be the first of several.

PRT is proposing to make mass service cuts and increase fares due to a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

“The proposed service cuts and rate hikes would be nothing short of devastating,” said Dormont Borough Councilor Chris Riegner.

“Devastating” is how community leaders described the proposed cuts during the hearing.

PRT said it will be forced to cut service by 35%, eliminating 40 bus routes across 19 municipalities in three counties and the City of Pittsburgh.

Access service, which is door-to-door transportation for the elderly and people with disabilities, would be cut by more than 60%.

The T’s silver line would be eliminated and all transit would stop at 11 p.m.

Riders would see a 25-cent fare increase, bringing the base fare to $3 for a one-way trip. That’s $6 a round trip and $30 for one week.

Outside of the hearing, transit riders and local leaders expressed their frustrations.

“This is because of decades of chronic underfunding the state, rising costs, and the expiration of Act 89,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, “Now we need Harrisburg to step up.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has offered a 1.75% increase in transit funding but PRT leadership and union leaders said that would only account for $42 million, not nearly what is needed. PRT said they have already made cuts.

“We have cut all that is left of service and we need to keep every mile of that out on the streets, not just for the people who drive, but for the people who ride us, and for these kids that want us to stay here,” said PRT CEO Katherine Eagan Kelleman.

Riders who rely on transit are running out of time and the state budget is due on June 30.

“Today, we gather as a rally to send a message to Harrisburg. Don’t take our lifeline,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

