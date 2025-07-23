Device placed under lawn tractor leads to explosion in Westmoreland County, state police say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an explosion that happened at a home on Route 22 in Salem Township Sunday evening.

Troopers say an explosive device was placed under a lawn tractor on the property and was detonated.

No one has been arrested as police continue their investigation.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with troopers about the investigation, and with neighbors about what they heard and saw, and will have more on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

