Second eaglet in Glen Hazel nest dies of unknown illness

The second eaglet in a local nest has died.

Channel 11 told you about one eaglet in Glen Hazel dying on Sunday. At that time, officials were aware that the other eaglet was showing signs of distress.

That eaglet died early Monday morning.

“This is an incredibly difficult moment for everyone who has followed and cared about this nest. In 14 years of streaming these eagles, we’ve never experienced a loss like this at Glen Hazel,” a statement from PixCams said, the entity that hosts the livestream camera by the nest.

Both eaglets started showing signs of an unknown illness late last week. Currently, the specific cause of the illness remains unknown. The Tamarack Wildlife Center is actively working to get the necessary state and federal permissions to investigate further.

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