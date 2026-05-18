2 women injured, several vehicles hit when 25 rounds fired in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood early Monday morning resulted in two women being injured and damage to multiple parked vehicles.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone five officers responded to the scene in the 7000 block of Idlewild Street around 2:15 a.m. following two ShotSpotter alerts for 25 rounds fired.

When first responders arrived on scene, a woman was found with a graze wound to the leg at the intersection of North Lang Avenue and Forrest Way.

Bullets also struck several vehicles in the area.

Medics transported the woman with the graze wound to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Additionally, a second woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a dislocated knee.

Preliminary information from the scene suggests a fight broke out before the incident.

The Pittsburgh mobile crime unit responded to the scene to process evidence. Officers are currently reviewing all available surveillance video from the area as part of their investigation.

The search for the suspect in the shooting incident is ongoing.

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