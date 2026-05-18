Missing Armstrong County man found dead in Allegheny River

KITTANNING, Pa. — A man who was reported missing out of Kittanning was found dead over the weekend.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Andrew Fornell’s body was recovered from the Allegheny River on Saturday.

Fornell was reported missing last week when he was last seen leaving his home.

Myers said an autopsy will be performed, and Fornell’s death is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police.

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