Dick’s Sporting Goods opens 9 new House of Sport stores in 2 months

Over the past two months, Coraopolis-based Dick’s Sporting Goods has grown its new and expanded House of Sport retail concept by 300% with the opening of nine new stores, bringing its total from three to 12.

The three previously-opened House of Sport stores — each totaling over 100,000 square feet in size and including features like climbing walls, golf bays and multi-sport cages — and in some cases, an attached field that can be used for open play, leagues or as a winter ice rink — are located in Victor, New York; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Minnetonka, Minnesota.

But during the months of July and August, Dick’s (NYSE: DKS) has celebrated the grand openings of nine new House of Sport stores.

