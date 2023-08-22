Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens 9 new House of Sport stores in 2 months

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

Retail Sector Slumps As Staples And Dick's Sporting Goods Report Earnings Drops NILES, IL - MAY 20: A sign with the company logo hangs above the entrance of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. Dicks Sporting Goods stock price plummeted more than 17% during mid-day trading today following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Over the past two months, Coraopolis-based Dick’s Sporting Goods has grown its new and expanded House of Sport retail concept by 300% with the opening of nine new stores, bringing its total from three to 12.

The three previously-opened House of Sport stores — each totaling over 100,000 square feet in size and including features like climbing walls, golf bays and multi-sport cages — and in some cases, an attached field that can be used for open play, leagues or as a winter ice rink — are located in Victor, New York; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Minnetonka, Minnesota.

But during the months of July and August, Dick’s (NYSE: DKS) has celebrated the grand openings of nine new House of Sport stores.

