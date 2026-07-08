Dick’s Sporting Goods revamps loyalty program as retailer adds paid tier, faster rewards redemption

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. is making changes to its ScoreCard Loyalty Program.

The sporting goods giant, which is headquartered in Coraopolis, announced that it is making a number of enhancements to the program, including the introduction of ScoreCard+, a new paid membership tier that offers customers a chance to earn over $350 in benefits.

According to a release, customers join ScoreCard+ for an annual fee of $99.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group