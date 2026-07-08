Abandoned church fire renews concern among Mt. Washington neighbors

PITTSBURGH — A fire that tore through an abandoned former Presbyterian church on Mt. Washington has renewed concerns from neighbors about the deteriorating property as investigators continue to determine what caused the fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Flames tear through church in Pittsburgh

“I looked outside and thought it was gonna rain, but it was smoke,” neighbor Tyler Westerman said.

During the fire response, police say 23-year-old Colton Normand ran toward a window of the burning church and told officers he wanted to look at the fire. Officials said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether any arson-related charges will be filed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbors said they have long worried about the abandoned church.

“Unfortunately, I have seen people use it as a residence, using it as a shelter, using it as a space to eat, so I’ve seen a lot of activity,” Westerman said.

Graffiti and visible structural deterioration have added to residents’ concerns about the building’s condition.

“For how many years it’s been sitting there abandoned, kind of falling apart. The foundation has been bad,” neighbor Lindsey Blobner said.

Channel 11 previously reported that developers have proposed demolishing the church and constructing a residential building on the site.

Because of the proposed building’s height, the project requires a zoning code change.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Kim Salinetro said she requested an extension on the zoning process to allow additional time for discussions with both the developer and the community before any decision is made.

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