Dick’s Sporting Goods sees $100M revenue from Gamechanger app as media ventures grow

Findlay-based Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. is working to cement the strength of its omnichannel retail approach with growing media ventures, its software-as-a-service app Gamechanger and the Dick’s Media Network, both of which the company’s leadership highlighted in an earnings call for another solid quarter and year.

A subscription-based service the company bought in 2016, Gamechanger offers athletes, in a variety of different sports, to stream games online, track scores and serve as its own social media platform to connect with fans and competitors while the Dick’s Media Network offers a built-in audience of more than 45 million customers for brands to reach.

The company reported in its earnings call that Gamechanger, often used by parents of youth athletes to track and manage various sports season, now counts more than 9 million unique users and reached $100 million in revenue last year and is projected to reach $150 million in 2025 — a budget projection only a little less than potential annual sales of five Dick’s House of Sport stores, which the company indicates are generating about $35 million.

