Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold Mass for Pope Francis Monday evening

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 21: Catholics attend mass at The Metropolitan Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew following the announcement of the death of Pope Francis leader of the Roman Catholic Church on April 21, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
PITTSBURGH — Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik invites the community to join a Mass for Pope Francis Monday evening.

“We are experiencing this loss as a family,” Zubik said. “And as a family would, we need to come together, to be together, and to pray together.”

Monday night’s Mass will be held at the St. Paul Cathedral on North Dithridge Street in Oakland at 7 p.m. It will be open to the public.

If you’re not able to attend, a livestream will be available on YouTube, ChristianAssociatesTV.org and on Comcast Channel 95 in the City of Pittsburgh only.

In addition to the Mass, Zubik has encouraged all pastors across the Diocese to celebrate masses for the reopse of the soul of Francis and to include special intentions in the Prayer of the Faithful throughout the coming days.

Additional memorial opportunities will be shared on the Diocese website in the coming days.

