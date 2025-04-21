Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik reacts to death of Pope Francis

PITTSBURGH — Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik has released a statement on the death of Pope Francis.

Francis died Monday at 88, the Vatican announced, a day after blessing thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

Zubik released a statement mourning Pope Francis’ death:

“With deep sorrow, respect, and love, I join the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and people around the world, in mourning the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis led the Church with extraordinary humility, compassion, and courage. He reminded us that mercy is at the heart of the Gospel, and he consistently called us to encounter one another with tenderness and care—especially the poor, the suffering, and the forgotten. His voice echoed far beyond the walls of the Church, inviting people of all backgrounds to walk together in peace, justice, and love.

“On the occasions I had the privilege of being in the presence of the Holy Father during visits to the Vatican, what struck me most was not just the dignity of his office, but the warmth of his heart. His attention to each person, his gentle spirit, and his genuine kindness left a lasting impression on me and so many others. He was a shepherd who smelled like his sheep—and the world is better for it.

“I ask all in our diocese to join me in praying for the eternal repose of his soul, and in giving thanks for his life and witness. May Pope Francis now rest in the peace of the Risen Christ whom he so faithfully served. And may the Holy Spirit guide the Church in this time of transition.”

Zubik told Channel 11 that special masses will be held for Francis.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group