Dispose of unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27. This free event allows people to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can bring unneeded medications to a collection site.

Drop-off boxes will be located at Pittsburgh police headquarters and the six police zone stations.

Sam’s Club locations are hosting in-person medication disposal events at select locations across southwestern Pennsylvania. Law enforcement agencies will set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people safely dispose of medications at the following Sam’s Club locations:

Sam’s Club at 200 Moraine Pointe Plaza in Butler

Sam’s Club at 289 Mt. Nebo Point Drive in Pittsburgh

Sam’s Club at 80 Trinity Point Drive in Washington.

Other local collection sites can be found by clicking here.

