Dispose of unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27. This free event allows people to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can bring unneeded medications to a collection site.

Drop-off boxes will be located at Pittsburgh police headquarters and the six police zone stations.

Sam’s Club locations are hosting in-person medication disposal events at select locations across southwestern Pennsylvania. Law enforcement agencies will set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people safely dispose of medications at the following Sam’s Club locations:

  • Sam’s Club at 200 Moraine Pointe Plaza in Butler
  • Sam’s Club at 289 Mt. Nebo Point Drive in Pittsburgh
  • Sam’s Club at 80 Trinity Point Drive in Washington.

Other local collection sites can be found by clicking here.

