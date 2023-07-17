D.J., radio personality call for a day of peace in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh D.J. and radio personality spent Sunday calling for a day of peace in the city.

“Sly Jock” said he held the event to keep the violence at bay, even if it was only for 24 hours.

Sly and his daughter KiKi Brown broadcast live from Salem Market and Grill in the Strip District for the afternoon. The two asked the local community to have a ceasefire.

Brown believes the population can build momentum off the day of peace and continue to do better.

“If we can do it for one day, we can do it for a week, we can do it for a month. If we can do it for a year, Pittsburgh will be amazing. Let’s get these numbers down. No more gun violence,” said Brown.

The goal was to keep the peace until a minimum of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. As of 9:00 p.m., there were no reported shootings in Pittsburgh.

