16-year-old boy dead after shooting in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Uniontown.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to 32 Wilson Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Uniontown City Police say a 14-year-old girl is being questioned.

A third person was in the house but fled the scene. Police are unsure if that person was involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

