DK Metcalf shares insight on relationship with Aaron Rodgers in exclusive interview with Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11’s Jenna Harner had an exclusive interview with DK Metcalf.

She got some insight into how his relationship with Aaron Rodgers has grown.

DK Metcalf’s dad, Terrence, actually played against Aaron Rodgers during his NFL career in the late 2000s.

Fast forward to 2025, Rodgers and Metcalf have both found new homes here in Pittsburgh.

When Metcalf first joined the Steelers, he told us during an interview that he didn’t want to compare quarterbacks he’s played with but he’s been very complimentary about Rodgers as a leader of this young offense.

Harner asked him about his bond with Rodgers, and how it’s grown since the two first got to the Steel City.

“I think we’ve just been open to, number one, communicating and number two, just a new environment, new opportunity. So it was a new opportunity for people to really get to know us and really get to see us. I know he probably gets a bad rep from things he’s done in the past, but he’s just a great dude that loves football and I can just appreciate that…He’s gonna work his butt off every day he steps inside the building,” Metcalf said.

Who could forget Rodgers and Metcalf being roommates at training camp in Latrobe this summer?

Metcalf said me Rodgers came knocking on his door a couple of times, trying to play video games and the veteran QB did offer snacks every now and again.

