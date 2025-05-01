Dog electrocuted by wire in Turtle Creek; couple calling for accountability

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A dog was electrocuted by a wire in Turtle Creek on Thursday.

A couple told Channel 11 they were walking their two dogs along Mercer Street when a gust of wind blew a wire hanging from a pole into their three-year-old pit bull. It was electrocuted.

“We were walking our dog the same route we walk every day,” said McKenzie Reiser.

Reiser said neither she nor her boyfriend saw the wire and they both tried to pull the dog from it but it was too late.

“It happened within five seconds,” Reiser said.

Tonight, the couple is demanding accountability from Duquesne Light Company.

“I feel devastated. I don’t even know how to feel right now. I’m trying not to blame anybody because I understand it was a storm, but I feel like Duquesne should have driven around, especially with it being that close to a school,” Reiser said.

She believes this could have been prevented and said neighbors had notified the electric company, but nothing was done.

“They said they called four times, and this was after Duquesne Light had fixed our power. They should have [driven] around and looked for downed wires,” Reiser said.

