Dog killed in 2-alarm house fire in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A large firefighter response was called to a house in Whitehall on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of Bel Air Drive at 1:09 p.m.

Whitehall Fire Chief Nicholas Price said an 18-year-old man was sleeping when the fire began but was woken up by the smell of smoke. He was able to get out safely.

Firefighters raised the fire to a second alarm because of the heat and humidity.

A dog died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews were at the scene for about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

