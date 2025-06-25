Dollar Bank and First Commonwealth make Forbes’ Best In-State Banks 2025 list

Two Pittsburgh financial institutions are on Forbes' newly released list of the Best In-State Banks 2025.

Dollar Bank and First Commonwealth Bank were the only two based in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro among six in Pennsylvania that made the cut in a field of 191 nationwide.

Dollar, based in downtown Pittsburgh, is the region’s 6th-largest bank by deposit market share as well as the nation’s largest mutual by total assets. It operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Virginia, with 47 in the Pittsburgh metro. CEO Jim McQuade was not available for comment.

