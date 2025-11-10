Dollar General announces two new markets in local communities

Two Dollar General markets are now open in local communities.

On Monday, Dollar General said the markets are open in Allegheny and Butler counties, with a special event scheduled for both of them on Saturday.

A market is open at 210 9th Street in Glassport and at 139 South Main Street in the City of Butler.

The first 50 adult customers to attend the grand opening events at 8 a.m. on Saturday will receive $10 gift cards and the first 100 will receive tote bags.

The stores feature selections of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables along with usual Dollar General offerings.

Each store is expected to employ around 10-15 people.

