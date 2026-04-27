‘Don’t close down my school’: community fights to keep Manchester PreK-8 open

PITTSBURGH — As discussions continue about the future of Pittsburgh Public Schools, community members in Manchester said they want to make sure this neighborhood school stays. Members of 412 Justice, parents and other community leaders made their voices heard during a press conference.

“Closures are never just about buildings. They are about people, they are about families, and in black communities, they are about history, stability, and survival,” said Brittany Smalls, Western PA lead regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.

Channel 11 reported in February that the PPS Board of Directors began revisiting a plan to close 12 schools across nine buildings, just months after voting down the Future Ready Plan.

“This board is expected to vote on the same rejected plan in May 2026,” said Paulette Foster of 412 Justice & the Education Rights Network.

Parents shared concerns about how their kids would get to their new schools.

“My son would have to cross three high-traffic major streets for his commute to Allegheny, which lacks crossing guards,” said Jala Rucker, whose five children have attended Manchester.

Others had questions about overcrowding and curriculum.

“It is deeply concerning; they haven’t identified what services students are getting now in each of the community schools and how those services would be replaced,” said Pam Harbin, former PPS school board director.

With three new members of the Board of Directors sworn in earlier this year and PPS facing a multi-million dollar budget deficit, community leaders say they want to find a solution that works for all.

“We’re not here to simply try to demean PPS or the school board…we’re actually here because we truly care about these children and these kids,” District 6 Councilperson Daniel LaVelle said.

A listening session for the Manchester community will be held virtually on Tuesday at 6 p.m. We’re told a public hearing will take place in May.

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