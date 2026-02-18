Pittsburgh Public Schools’ proposal to close multiple schools back on the table

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools board is revisiting a plan to consolidate more than a dozen schools across the city.

Board members met Tuesday night to discuss the “Future Ready Plan” after previously voting down a similar proposal in November.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Public Schools’ proposal that would close multiple schools fails in 6-3 vote

The previous version of the consolidation plan sought to close 12 schools across nine buildings. Now, board members are looking at where the proposal was lacking.

“There is a belief of the board that we have to do something,” said Gene Walker, director of the PPS board for District 9. “It makes sense for us to clarify where those missing items or insufficient items are and give the superintendent an opportunity to rectify that.”

The board is currently waiting for the superintendent to establish a formal timeline for the revised plan. Once that timeline is set, the board can meet again in March or April.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group