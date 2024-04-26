Downtown Pittsburgh bookstore moving to Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A local bookstore is moving from Downtown Pittsburgh to the Shadyside neighborhood.

The move replaces another business that recently left Shadyside’s Walnut Street after a 10-year run.

Walnut Street is known for being a small business shopping district.

Athleta left and Amazing Books and Records is moving in.

This bookstore is saying so long to its downtown Liberty Avenue location.

The owners will be boxing up these books for their new digs.

“I think this location is great. It’s up and coming, said customer Kayla Gilliam. “I was driving past last weekend and they were doing an art district thing.”

On Facebook, the owners of Amazing Books informed followers that they’re moving from the downtown store after being there since April 2013.

“I never saw a lot of traffic. Liberty Avenue is just kind of...it’s not unsafe but it’s not a lot of pedestrian traffic,” said Greg Emgelmeyer, a downtown visitor.

The new space will be 5430 Walnut Street.

“If you have to see one go, it’s nice to another business come in to replace it,” said Gilliam.

Back in January, Channel 11 news covered the closing of Footloose Shadyside and EB Pepper after being in business for nearly 40 years.

Some locals are happy to see a local bookstore replace Athleta, a fitness apparel chain.

“Lots of foot traffic…definitely. You’ve got coffee shops on every corner. You’ve got great restaurants on every corner. So people are gonna come in and dig it,” said Gilliam.

This new Shadyside location will be three times the size of the downtown store. During the move, Amazing Books owners are redirecting customers to their Squirrel Hill location.

