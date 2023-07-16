Dozens of golden retrievers attend annual Golden Gathering in Ligonier

LIGONIER, Pa. — People traveled from near and far places with their golden companions for a special summer tradition held in Westmoreland County.

The “Golden Gathering” was held in Ligonier on Sunday. Golden retriever owners come together to have fun and socialize.

“It’s community. It’s a very loving breed of animal and just being in such a positive environment spreads tons of happiness.

The dogs and their owners paraded down Main Street.

Organizers gave out swag bags to visitors.

Paws on Main took donations to help local shelters and pets in need.

Photographer Julie Muir provided owners with professional photos of their pets.

Daniel from Hillock Golden Retrievers was the featured guest during the event. Daniel is considered America’s #1 Golden Retriever.

This was the fifth year the event was held.

