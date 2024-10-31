2024 was Pittsburgh’s hottest Halloween on record, reaching 80 degrees

PITTSBURGH — We broke a record high today, making it the first time Pittsburgh reached 80 degrees on Halloween.

This is a good time to remind you how unusually warm this year has been, starting all the way back in the beginning.

It was our fourth-warmest winter on record and the least snowy since the early 1930s. Spring was our warmest and also second-wettest on record, with the heat worsening this summer. That season ranked 8th hottest, with this fall (so far) being our 15th warmest.

When you combine all the numbers, this year (at least through late October) is ranked the single warmest on record, beating out every year in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when the observing station was in downtown Pittsburgh. That was during the industrial era which likely caused a bigger urban heat island effect. That observing station moved to Pittsburgh International around 1950.

While there is a cool down coming this weekend, it won’t last. Temperatures by early next week will soar well above normal again, with near-record warmth possible again on Election Day.

