Man shot while driving past domestic incident in McKees Rocks, police say

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two people, including a person driving by, were shot in McKees Rocks Tuesday afternoon in what started as a domestic incident.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Street, Thompson Avenue and Stanhope Street.

The incident began as what police say was a “violent domestic” inside a home between a man and woman, who police say are in their 20s. The woman was able to get a gun and shot the man in the stomach inside the home.

The man got the gun away from the woman and allegedly began pistol-whipping her.

Police say the argument spilled outside, where the man fired a shot that hit a man driving by.

After being shot, the man drove to Stanhope Street where he flagged down a deputy for help and was taken to a local hospital.

All three people are in stable condition, police said.

