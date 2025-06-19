Dozens of kids learn from Damar Hamlin, other pros during his annual give back weekend

Dozens of children got a chance to learn from the pros. Those pros gave them a show at Damar Hamlin’s annual giving back weekend in his hometown. The McKees Rocks native promoted heart health while letting the kids in his community learn the game he loves.

Hamlin is a kid at heart himself. The Buffalo Bills safety is in his element serving as the mentor he never had to kids in his community.

His weekend started with a youth football camp at Sto-Rocks High School.

“It’s always a lot of moving pieces that go into making this event happen,” Hamlin exclusively told Channel 11. “So I’m just always, forever thankful and grateful for everybody who plays a part in making it happen.”

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation used a grant from the NFL Foundation to host dozens and dozens of football campers at no cost.

The kids were smiling and sweating the entire camp.

“I think Damar is great. He’s cool and he has all these kids feeling like you make it in life,” said 13-year-old camper Kevin Livsey III.

The campers ran through drills and competed in games. Among the mentors to help them were football players from Duquesne University.

“It’s great being out here, just running around with the kids. I just love being out here with the kids. It’s always a good time,” said Duquesne running back Shawn Solomon.

“With him coming back, giving back, it’s just a great thing for the community,” added Duquesne defensive tackle Carter Lance.

Some of Hamlin’s former Pitt teammates joined him, like Tyler Boyd, Jordan Whitehead and Dane Jackson.

Some of his current Buffalo Bills teammates were also there, including wide receiver Keon Coleman.

“I’m just grateful to be in a position where I can provide that role model for the kids,” Coleman said.

The weekend also included the second annual “Hoops for Hearts” celebrity basketball game. Coleman stole the show at Duquense’s Cooper Fieldhouse, scoring 60 points.

Still, Hamlin was the man of the weekend, teaching kids CPR training, teamwork and some skills and leadership both on and off the field.

“A kid watching me do the things that I’m doing now, they can, when it’s their turn, they can take it and do it 10 times better,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin, supported by the American Heart Association, trained dozens of children in CPR. His Chasing M’s Foundation also donated AEDs to the North Hills Football Association.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group