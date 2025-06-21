Dozens of PRT buses start taking updated routes on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — More than two dozen Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will be adjusted starting on Sunday.

The routes will be updated with new stops and schedule changes as PRT rolls out service improvements, which the company does three times a year. This rollout also includes the launch of permanent service along the downtown portion of the University Line.

Four downtown routes, 61A, 61B, 61C, and 71B, will follow their permanent Bus Rapid Transit alignment. They will serve five new stations at Ross Street, William Penn, Market Square, Wood Street and Steel Plaza.

Another 20 routes will have Downtown routing adjustments and nearly 40 others will see Downtown bus stop changes. Service frequency and trip times are also being updated.

Click here to see all the route and stop changes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group