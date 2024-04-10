Local

DreamLife Recovery, Paws Across Pittsburgh hosting animal adoption event

By WPXI.com News Staff

Adoption event DreamLife Recovery, a Pennsylvania-based facility specializing in treatment for addiction, is marking its fifth anniversary by partnering with local nonprofit Paws Across Pittsburgh for an animal adoption event.

DreamLife’s pet-friendly approach allows patients to have their pets with them during their recovery journey.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 14, at DreamLife’s facility at 107 Gamma Drive in O’Hara Township.

Paws Across Pittsburgh will showcase foster dogs seeking forever homes. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and a raffle.

