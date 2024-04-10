DreamLife Recovery, Paws Across Pittsburgh hosting animal adoption event

DreamLife Recovery, a Pennsylvania-based facility specializing in treatment for addiction, is marking its fifth anniversary by partnering with local nonprofit Paws Across Pittsburgh for an animal adoption event.

DreamLife’s pet-friendly approach allows patients to have their pets with them during their recovery journey.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 14, at DreamLife’s facility at 107 Gamma Drive in O’Hara Township.

Paws Across Pittsburgh will showcase foster dogs seeking forever homes. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and a raffle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group