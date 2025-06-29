At least 1 person hurt when driver breaks through OpenStreetsPGH course barriers

PITTSBURGH — A driver broke through the barriers at a car-free event in Pittsburgh on Sunday, injuring at least one person.

Parts of several roads in Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods were closed to vehicles on Sunday for the first OpenStreetsPGH event of the year, which encourages people to explore their community and reimagine streets as places for people.

According to a statement from BikePGH, the non-profit organization that puts on the series of events, a driver did not observe two layers of posted barricades and street closures and instead “aggressively broke through” and entered the closed course.

BikePGH said, to their knowledge, one staffer was hurt while protecting event attendees.

The non-profit said “the situation was immediately handled” by Pittsburgh police, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and event safety staff on site.

In a statement, Sheriff Kevin Kraus said three deputies from his office assigned to the public safety detail for the event stopped the vehicle after it breached a barricade at Brushton Avenue and Thomas Street.

He says the female driver then became “verbally abusive and non-compliant" with commands. Eventually, the driver’s side window of the vehicle was broken and the woman was taken into custody.

“I want to commend the quick action of these deputies to immediately intervene in a dangerous situation, preventing further escalation by this driver,” Sheriff Kraus’ statement said in part.

Event organizers call the incident “deeply unfortunate.”

"We’ve been hosting this event since 2014 and this is the first time an incident of this kind has occurred. We are proud of our decade long record of maintaining a safe event for thousands of people of all ages to enjoy," BikePGH’s statement said in part.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh police for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group