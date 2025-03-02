HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A vehicle rolled over in Homestead on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Amity Street and E. Waterfront Drive at 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters from Munhall and Homestead departments responded to the crash.

Munhall Volunteer firefighters said the driver was trapped in their vehicle when crews arrived. They removed the roof to help them get out.

Driver injured when vehicle rolls over in Homestead A vehicle rolled over in Homestead on Saturday. (Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #4/Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #4)

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group